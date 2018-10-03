Alan Jones takes aim at Tweed Shire Council 'lunacy'

TALKBACK radio presenter Alan Jones has slammed the Tweed Shire Council and Mayor Katie Milne over plans to tackle climate change.

On his 2GB breakfast show this morning, Mr Jones said he believed local governments were supposed to tackle "local issues".

"I thought councils, perhaps I'm stupid, I thought councils were supposed to fix some roads and fill in potholes and deal with the rubbish and organise some community events here and there," he said

"That's what I thought local government was about - local issues."

Mr Jones said Ms Milne's mayoral acceptance speech about climate change had left him "speechless".

Tweed Shire Mayor Katie Milne. Scott Powick

"The Tweed Shire Council had their mayoral election over a week ago," Mr Jones said.

"The same Greens mayor was re-elected by her fellow left-wing councillors, but what left me speechless was her acceptance speech.

"She said in the light of scientific warnings, that if global warming is to be limited to between 1.5 and 2 degrees by 2100, emissions must peak before 2020 and then rapidly decline. We must all make this the focus of our efforts at this point in history.

"She's smoking something."

Mr Jones continued, "she went on to say all levels of government, the community and the media must rise to this challenge - that's upon us right now - and play our utmost part in ensuring a wonderful sustainable future.

"God help us. The woman is Katie Milne. Katie, just crawl back into the hole will you? Another example of council lunacy."

Mr Jones went on to slam the Byron Shire Council over its decision to change the date of Australia Day to January 25 and questioned Local Government Minister Gabrielle Upton over the legitimacy of the two councils.

"What are you doing? There's two councils you give the boot to," he said.