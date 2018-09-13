Jones considers $3.7m defamation payout appeal

Alan Jones has been ordered to pay millions to the Wagners (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt)

LAWYERS for Alan Jones are considering a bid to follow in publisher Bauer Media's footsteps in reducing Australia's largest defamation payout on appeal.

Sydney radio identity Jones believes he may have let down those seeking answers for 12 deaths in the 2011 Lockyer Valley floods after being sued.

He will pore over a 344-page judgment as he considers fighting a Brisbane Supreme Court ruling he and his employers must pay $3.7 million for defamation.

Jones, his radio station 2GB and Brisbane's 4BC will pay Queensland's wealthy Wagner family a record amount for defamation in Australia.

The family claimed they were blamed for the deaths in Grantham when one of the walls of the quarry they owned collapsed and had covered it up.

Jones could not provide a defence for the defamatory comments, labelled "extremely serious and of the gravest kind" by Brisbane Supreme Court Justice Peter Flanagan on Wednesday.