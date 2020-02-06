Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
a a a a a a
a a a a a a
News

Airport traffic chaos after horror fatal crash

by Ben Graham
6th Feb 2020 7:53 AM

One person has died and three have been seriously injured in a crash which has blocked the airport tunnel on General Holmes Drive southbound this morning - causing traffic to back up 5km.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Mascot after the vehicles collided head-on in the northbound lane about 5.40am this morning.

Police say five people were travelling in the northbound while the driver of the southbound vehicle was the sole occupant.

"A passenger in the northbound vehicle died at the scene, three others have been seriously injured. All have been taken to hospital," police said in a statement.

"The driver of southbound vehicle has been taken to St George Hospital for mandatory testing."

There is heavy traffic in the area with diversions in place at Southern Cross Drive and Wentworth Street. The Airport Tunnel southbound is closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

 

 

Crash Investigators are on scene.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fatal crash sydney airport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cop suggests Tyrrell died in ‘accident’

        Cop suggests Tyrrell died in ‘accident’

        News A homicide detective accused a retiree of involvement in the disappearance of William Tyrrell before allegedly illegally recording him.

        Tyrrell target told to ‘stay away’ from child’s house

        premium_icon Tyrrell target told to ‘stay away’ from child’s house

        Crime Paul Savage accused of lying about child’s disappearance.

        Man accused of child offences works with young people

        premium_icon Man accused of child offences works with young people

        Crime Man charged with child exploitation granted bail on $50,000 surety.

        Prepare now for severe weather, flooding on the way

        Prepare now for severe weather, flooding on the way

        Weather Fears heavy rain may cause flash flooding