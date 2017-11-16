Menu
Airport of the year winners announced

Coffs Harbour, airport terminal. 08 DECEMBER 2015. Photo Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocate
Coffs Harbour, airport terminal. 08 DECEMBER 2015. Photo Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocate Trevor Veale
Rachel Vercoe
AIRPORTS across the country eagerly awaited the announcement of the AAA National Airport Industry awards and coming out on top was our very own.

Coffs Harbour Regional Airport was awarded the 2017 large regional airport of the year at the National Airport Industry Award, hosted by the Australian Airports Association (AAA) earlier this week.

The awards night recognises innovation and excellence across a range of categories.

"This year's award winners include Australian airport firsts, significant investments in capacity and innovative new approaches to meeting changing customer needs,” said AAA chief executive officer Caroline Wilkie.

"The awards highlight the airport industry's commitment to investing in our aviation sector to drive growth and build our tourism economy.

Airport of the Year awards were announced across five categories with Sydney Airport, Launceston Airport, Coffs Harbour Regional Airport, Tennant Creek Airport and Bendigo Regional Airport taking home the honours.

"All of our winners reflect the passion and dedication of airport staff to lead their industry and create great experiences for the travelling public.

2017 Airport of the Year winners:

  • Capital City Airport - Sydney Airport
  • Major Airport - Launceston Airport
  • Large Regional Airport - Coffs Harbour Regional Airport
  • Small Regional Airport - Tennant Creek Airport
  • Regional Aerodrome - Bendigo Regional Airport
