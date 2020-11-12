Airport manager addresses parking speculation

A pedestrian crossing has been installed at Coffs Harbour Airport to allow for greater public safety under new parking changes. Photo: Coffs Harbour Airport/Facebook

THE manager of Coffs Harbour Airport has set the record straight on just what’s happening at the drop-off and pick-up zone, following heavy speculation on social media.

Locals had noticed that public vehicles were no longer permitted in the zone and were instead being diverted to the main car park in order to drop-off and pick-up passengers.

In a statement today, airport manager Glenn Robinson explained that with significantly reduced passengers due to COVID-19, they had taken the opportunity to address some “longstanding” issues.

One of these is the problem with people overstaying their time in the pick-up/drop-off zone meaning those needing assistance, such as those in wheelchairs, are forced to wait for long periods of time.

Those who do not require mobility assistance are no longer permitted to use the zone and must instead use the car park.

Taxis, delivery vehicles and those requiring mobility assistance are permitted to use the pick up/drop off zone only.

A pedestrian crossing has now been installed between the terminal building and the main carpark to allow for this, and to also alleviate the number of “near-misses” in the area.

“We have installed a raised and signposted pedestrian crossing that also improves access for people with prams, wheeled suitcases and limited mobility as they no longer have to negotiate ramps to get across the road,” Mr Robinson said.

“Taxis, delivery vehicles and people requiring mobility assistance will continue to be able to use the pick-up/drop-off lane at the front of the terminal building, but all other vehicles will be directed to the carpark.”

The main carpark in front of the terminal building has a free 30-minute parking period.

Meanwhile, the controversial proposed airport lease is set to be discussed by Coffs Harbour City Councillors this evening.

With negotiations underway for a private company to potentially take over the management of the airport, Cr Paul Amos will put forward a motion to make public the proposed length of the long-term lease.

All details are currently bound by confidentiality.