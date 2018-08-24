Menu
ON THEIR WAY: The Scullion Family from Coffs Harbour with a volunteer pilot and driver.
News

Airport fees waved so Little Wings can soar

23rd Aug 2018 11:34 AM

COFFS Harbour City Council has waived the airport landing fees for a charity that provides transport for seriously ill children and their families.

Little Wings offers free flights and ground transport for chronically ill children in rural and regional NSW who may need to travel to children's hospitals in Sydney and Newcastle for treatment every few weeks.

Over the years, the service has supported 30 seriously ill children and their families from Coffs Harbour with their ongoing travel needs.

Due to the serious and chronic nature of the children's conditions, families must travel to the children's hospitals in the city frequently to reach the vital medical services they require.

For these 30 children, the service has provided 155 flights and transported 506 passengers.

HELPING HAND: Little Wings business development manager Claudia Steiner with Coffs Harbour City Mayor Denise Knight.
"Council is happy to be able to support Little Wings and the great work they do providing free travel for children in regional NSW,” Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight said.

For families already under intense stress and financial pressure, long trips by car or public transport are expensive and exhausting.

Little Wings makes their lives easier, with an efficient and safe way to travel to and from hospital for vital treatment.

For children having ongoing treatment in hospital, such as chemotherapy, Little Wings also offers the chance to travel home to spend time with family and friends in familiar surroundings.

Little Wings does not receive any government funding support and relies on grants and donations from clubs, businesses and the public to keep the service alive.

