Airman allegedly tried to rape Tinder date’s housemate

A DARWIN airman accused of trying to rape his Tinder date's sleeping housemate has faced the first day of his trial in the Supreme Court.

Renju Reghunath, 34, pleaded not guilty to attempted sexual intercourse without consent on Monday, following the incident in July last year.

Prosecutor Tami Grealy told the court Reghunath matched with the woman's housemate on Tinder on July 27 and the pair agreed to meet up that evening.

Ms Grealy said they ended up back at her northern suburbs unit where they had consensual sex before she dropped Reghunath back at the air force base in Winnellie.

The prosecutor said they met up again at Monsoons early the next morning and he drove her back to the unit where they started to kiss in her room.

"She told the accused something like 'No, I'm too tired, I need to sleep' and then went to sleep," she said.

Ms Grealy said the alleged victim would tell the jury she woke up at about 2am when her housemate came home and "open(ed) her eyes to find a man standing at her bed".

The prosecutor said the woman would say she told the man to get out and fell back to sleep before he came back into the room about an hour later.

"I expect (she) will say she woke to find a male on top of her holding down her left arm while he used his other hand to pull aside her underwear," she said.

"(She) will likely tell you she started pushing and kicking and the man said to her 'It's okay, it's okay'."

Ms Grealy said the woman eventually pushed Reghunath away saying "get out of my room" and he stood in the doorway for "a good five seconds" before leaving.

She said the woman's housemate woke up some time later and found a text message on her phone from the alleged victim.

"I expect she will say that she asked the accused if he went into (the other woman's) room and he responded by saying 'I'm sorry, I'm sorry'," she said.

"He continued to apologise and she drove him back to the base shortly after."

Reghunath's lawyer, Ian Read, did not make an opening address to the jury before the court was closed for the alleged victim's evidence.

The trial continues before Justice Dean Mildren on Tuesday.