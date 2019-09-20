Airline puts hosties on a diet

THE people in charge at Air India have reportedly swapped out their crews' in-flight meals with lighter, low-fat options.

The government-owned carrier - which the Indian Government is currently planning to divest from entirely - announced the new menu on Monday and later explained the dishes, which are largely vegetarian, were designed as a more cost-effective alternative to the previous meals, the Associated Press and Fox News reported.

But the airline has previous form with taking action against flight attendants deemed overweight.

So far, the meals are only available on routes originating in New Delhi and Mumbai, though the airline plans to roll out the low-fat meals to other routes in the future.

"All the dishes in the food menu are low on cholesterol and fat. This initiative will help our crew to remain healthy and fit," said an Air India official, The Times of India reports.

It’s not the first time Air India has been concerned about the weight of cabin crew. Picture: AP/Gautam Singh

Crew members reportedly learned of the new meals in a memo, which explained the "special low-fat diet meal" as a consideration for "the health factor" of the crew, according to the outlet.

News of the swap comes a decade after Air India fired 10 flight attendants for being overweight, reported the AP.

In 2015, the carrier also reportedly grounded 130 flight attendants who were deemed "permanently unfit for their job" for being overweight.

"People who are fitter can respond quicker and more efficiently in case of any untoward situation," the carrier said at the time.

