Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An airline has announced they will be giving away tens of thousands of free round-trip air tickets to international tourists – but there’s a catch.
An airline has announced they will be giving away tens of thousands of free round-trip air tickets to international tourists – but there’s a catch.
Travel

Airline giving away 50,000 free flights

by Kara Godfrey
31st Dec 2019 8:45 AM

Japan Airlines are giving away 50,000 free round-trip flights to tourists during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The tickets will be for domestic travel within Japan to encourage visitors to see other parts of the country during their holiday.

The program will run from July to September next year, with applications starting from February, according to the Japan Times.

The airline hopes to attract visitors to more rural parts of Japan.

Japan Airlines are giving away 50,000 round trip tickets in Japan next year
Japan Airlines are giving away 50,000 round trip tickets in Japan next year

Using their "Random Destination Miles" program, which was developed with Nomura Research Institute, passengers will be given one of four destinations selected at random.

 

 

Tickets will be served on a first-come, first-served basis, so you will have to be quick.

Flights will be available from several airports including Haneda Airport, Osaka International Airport and Kansai International Airport.

The airline hopes the competition will encourage tourists to explore more than just Tokyo.
The airline hopes the competition will encourage tourists to explore more than just Tokyo.

The initiative also hopes to reduce the number of tourists staying in Tokyo due to an accommodation shortage during the peak travel period.

Fans have already flocked to Japan this year thanks to the Rugby World Cup.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

free travel japanese airlines travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        36 POINTS GONE: Driver’s double demerit double shocker

        premium_icon 36 POINTS GONE: Driver’s double demerit double shocker

        Crime Police catch up with driver in Grafton twice in three hours with children as young as three months unrestrained in car

        Clarence trainers come up trumps at Coffs Harbour race day

        premium_icon Clarence trainers come up trumps at Coffs Harbour race day

        Horses Our top trainers were in fine form down south, taking out two early prizes.

        Police seek drivers of two vehicles following fatal crash

        premium_icon Police seek drivers of two vehicles following fatal crash

        News Police wish to speak to drivers in relation to crash north of Coffs.

        Strong wind warning issued for NYE on the Coffs Coast

        premium_icon Strong wind warning issued for NYE on the Coffs Coast

        News BoM has issued a warning for several areas along the state’s east.