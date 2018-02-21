Menu
Login
The Westpac Rescue Life Saver Helicopter is this morning responding to a single vehicle crash.
The Westpac Rescue Life Saver Helicopter is this morning responding to a single vehicle crash. Contributed
News

Man flown to hospital with head, back and pelvic pain

21st Feb 2018 8:25 AM

UPDATE: THE man has been loaded into the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter and flown to hospital.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the man was suffering head, back and pelvic pain.

The spokesman said the man was conscious and breathing. 

ORIGINGAL: THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to the scene of a high-speed single vehicle crash on the Waterfall Way near Ebor.

Reports from the scene indicate the vehicle involved has rolled several times and has come to rest in a paddock.

The 50-year-old male driver has sustained serious injuries and is currently being extricated by local emergency service personnel, a Westpac Helicopter Service spokesman advised.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has now arrived in the area.

Related Items

coffs coast crash editors picks single vehicle waterfall way westpac rescue helicopter
Coffs Coast Advocate
'Supernan' jumps from plane for landmark birthday

'Supernan' jumps from plane for landmark birthday

Community Una jumped from 9000 feet and had about 30 seconds of free fall before the parachute opened

Search for missing Queensland swimmer suspended

Search for missing Queensland swimmer suspended

News Emergency services have not been able to find the missing swimmer

Coffs Tri almost at capacity

Coffs Tri almost at capacity

Sport Flood of last minute entries expected over the next few days.

Assorted sporting stars swing by Bonville Golf Resort

Assorted sporting stars swing by Bonville Golf Resort

Golf Deputy Premier tees off with stars on eve of big Bonville event

Local Partners