‘I tried so hard to save drowning victims’

A GOLD Coast man has spoken of his frantic effort to save a father and son from drowning in an Airlie Beach lagoon yesterday.

David Muir was swimming in the lagoon when he saw a man of Asian appearance pulled from the pool.

He helped perform CPR for about five minutes when he heard something chilling:

"How long has that child been under the water?"

"I turned around and I could see a child under the water. It was like, do I carry on or do I abort what I'm doing to go and rescue the child," Mr Muir said.

"As I was thinking that, two other people went into the water to grab him."

He and others worked on the man for about 40 minutes while paramedics performed CPR on the child and took him to hospital.

Mr Muir said he was devastated that neither the 30-year-old man or the five-year-old boy could be revived.

"I wish we could have done more, I think it's bad news all round, it's devastating," he told the Courier Mail.

"I did all I could, I'm sorry it wasn't enough. It's a very sad day and it's a wake up a call for how quick these things happen.

SHUT: Airlie Beach Lagoon was closed on Sunday afternoon after the double drowning. Photo Georgia Simpson

"When you're kneeling down next to two people who are dead in front of you and you're trying to revive them that's a pretty powerful memory to live with."

The pair had been travelling from overseas with other family members when they found themselves in trouble in deep water at the Airlie Beach Lagoon late on Sunday afternoon.

The 5-year-old boy and his 30-year-old father had been cooling off in the water when disaster struck.

Authorities are unable to say exactly how the accident happened, but witnesses said the pair had been swimming near a bridge in the lagoon when it appears they found themselves in deeper water.