Aircraft touched down safely after mid-air drama

28th Apr 2017 10:30 AM
The emergency landing involving a Coffs Harbour-based light aircraft at Brisbane's Archerfield Airport.
The emergency landing involving a Coffs Harbour-based light aircraft at Brisbane's Archerfield Airport. Seven News

A TRAINEE pilot, based in Coffs Harbour, was assisted over the airways by a local flight training instructor during an emergency light plane landing at Brisbane's Archerfield Airport on Thursday.

The aircraft, with two men and a woman on board, had departed earlier in the day from Coffs Harbour Aerodrome when it developed problems with its front landing-gear.

Flight instructor Robert Loretan guided the trainee pilot through the landing, as the light plane touched down at speed and skidded onto its nose on the tarmac before coming to a halt.

"You couldn't hope for a much better outcome if the wheel is not going to come down," Mr Loretan told Channel Seven Brisbane.

"We've been through these discussions and lots of talk of making sure that you get all the recourses managed before you attempt to make a landing when you've got plenty of time and he did that very well," he said. 

 

"And you can't expect a better outcome."

Airport general manager Heather Mattes told media it was a textbook landing.

 

"As a pilot myself you're taught to hold back, hold back and he did, three-quarters down the runway and then he popped the nose down," Ms Mattes said.

 

The Air Transport Safety Bureau has been notified of the incident and will gather more information before deciding whether to investigate.

Coffs Coast Advocate

