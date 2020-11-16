Airbnb ‘party house’ hot spots put on notice in Coffs

Coffs Harbour City Council has stopped short of imposing night caps for holiday rentals but has identified a number of holiday party hot spots that will continue to be monitored closely.

Council recently voted to retain its current approach to short-term rental accommodation in the region.

"We have recommended that non-hosted Short Term Rental Accommodation (STRA) - commonly referred to as 'airbnb' type accommodation - continues to be allowed to operate for 365 days per year," Council's Director Sustainable Communities Chris Champans said.

"The NSW Government has previously given councils some discretion in the number of days that people can offer this kind of rental as there have been issues associated with it.

"We're also recommending that Council monitor STRA locally for the next two years, particularly in the Korora and Sapphire Beach areas, where problems have been known to occur."

Major holiday rental website, Stayz, has welcomed the decision, particularly on the eve of what their Corporate Affairs Director, Eacham Curry describes as the most important peak season in living memory.

"Stayz is heartened by the deep consideration that council applied to this important issue. Rather than jumping to disproved night caps, Coffs Harbour City Council recognised that the NSW Government should do the heavy lifting on regulation for our growing industry," Mr Curry said.

"The NSW Government should now fulfil its side of bargain and finalise the full suite of regulation for the growing holiday rental sector, particularly the register of all holiday rental listings."

A Korora sunrise.

Stayz advocates for statewide regulation that contains a simple register of all short-term rental listings, a code of conduct that is backed by a strikes-based disciplinary regime, and consistent planning rules for the breadth of the industry.

"Local Councils across NSW should follow the approach of Coffs Harbour Council, rather than pursuing shortsighted night caps that will fail to address the core questions about our industry."

Stayz's key statewide policy recommendations for the NSW Government are:

- A statewide code of conduct to govern amenity issues, including the behaviour of both guests and owners/managers of short-term rentals;

- A government administered certification and enforcement mechanism to ensure compliance with the code of conduct (this could take the form of a simple register);

- State-wide planning rules that cater for the breadth of the short-term rental industry, taking account of short-term rentals in both urban and regional centres; and

- State-wide compliance standards for short-term rental properties.