Airbnb impact on local resorts

Reader reactions to reports Novotel may be selling Pacific Bay with future plans for a retirement village development to be built around the resort's golf course. Trevor Veale

THE news that Novotel Pacific Bay may close and cease operating is extremely sad and bad news for the Coffs Harbour region.

So many losses for jobs and careers, potential financial losses for investors and owner occupiers.

Although the resort was in need of some TLC and updating, it was a great resort having the best location, Australia's largest coastal conference facilities, excellent sports training facilities, beautiful gardens, restaurant, reception, golf course, etc.

Pac Bay has been very important to Coffs Harbour's economy and such a loss will reduce investor and business confidence with the region.

Apparently, a contributing factor to the demise of Pac Bay was competition from the recent expansion of holiday letting and short-term rental activities, which are mostly being operated in non-compliance to CHCC zoning laws.

Unlawful holiday letting and short term rental activities are from what I have heard and from our recent experiences quite extensive and growing on the Coffs Coast.

If unlawful, why are these activities continuing to operate?

Let's not replace our resorts and lawful holiday accommodation with unlawful holiday letting which also reduces residents' zoning amenity and exposes all medium and high density strata property owners to significant insurance risks.

John Christie, Korora

Reverend Jan McLeod with Kassimiro Yanga. Matt Deans

Struggle to accept difference

FIVE hundred years ago, on the 31st October 1517, Doctor Martin Luther, professor of moral theology at the University of Wittenberg, Germany, posted on the door of All Saints Church, 95 theses or propositions for argument and debate.

This was the normal practice for academics of the day to begin dialogue on a specific issue.

These theses, however, had a profound effect, not only within academic circles but on the rest of the population.

The controversy that followed was the beginning of the Reformation, that is, a gradual breaking away from the only church of the day, the Catholic Church, and initiated profound and lasting social and political change in Europe.

As a result of this 16th century controversy, difference, not only theological but racial difference, cultural difference, gender difference, faith difference, has been of prime concern to humanity. 500 years later the issue continues to be 'how do we deal with difference'?

Also as a result of this controversy many groups and organisations have entered into discussion to learn the art of dialogue and of reaching harmony without a need to surrender their own integrity nor distinctive difference.

To this end the Coffs Harbour Council of Churches will be offering a church service to which all are welcome.



The service will be at St John's Anglican Church, Maclean St, at 7 pm on the evening of the 500th Anniversary, Tuesday, October 31, to celebrate not only 500 years of ecumenical dialogue but to point to strategies learned in that dialogue that may give impetus to all in the struggle to bringing justice and peace to this world.

Reverend Jan McLeod

Warren and Sheenah Whitten at their ARC Attack Engineering factory in Woolgoolga. Lindsay Moller

Community support for Arc Attack

I WAS absolutely horrified and disgusted to hear what has happened to Warren and Sheenah Whitten, the owners of Woolgoolga engineering business Arc Attack Engineering.

As reported in the CCA on Saturday, the Whittens have been sent into liquidation by an accountant who ran off with $520,000 they thought they had paid to the Tax Office.

As far as I know this has always been a good, progressive local business, which has provided local employment and supported other local firms, but the Whittens may now lose the business, in addition to having already sold their investment properties and shares and be facing re-mortgaging their home.

As someone who has had experience of a dodgy accountant siphoning money from a small family company, I know how easily this can happen. In our case, an alert sister-in-law spied warning signs and was able to blow the whistle, but not before he got away with nearly $20,000.

Why can't we support the Whittens by forming a small local company, 'Arc Attack Rescue' perhaps, and buying shares in it to support them?

They could buy back the shares as they got back on their feet. I would be happy to buy a $100 share and I hope there would be many others prepared to invest in our local economy as well.

Surely there is a local retired accountant or business person, or an ETC adviser who could put together a prospectus so we could help the Whittens buy back Arc Attack from the liquidator?

Belinda Scott Dengate, Upper Orara