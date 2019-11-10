Airbnb hosts open up their doors for those left homeless

The ruins of a house smoulders on Old Bar road Near Taree.

The ruins of a house smoulders on Old Bar road Near Taree. AAP

AIRBNB is calling on hosts to open their homes to help displaced residents impacted by bushfires on the North Coast of NSW.

Airbnb's Open Homes Program recruits hosts who are willing and able to provide free temporary housing to displaced residents, as well as emergency service personnel deployed to fight the bushfires.

Hosts within the affected areas have the ability to opt into listing their homes, offering much needed accommodation, free of charge, by visiting https://www.airbnb.com/austbushfires19

Derek Nolan, Airbnb's Head of Public Policy for Australia, said more than 40 hosts are offering their space and there is accommodation available in areas including Coffs Harbour.

"Airbnb's Open Homes Program connects those in need of housing, with temporary accommodation offered by local hosts who are opening their homes for free," Mr Nolan said.

"We encourage hosts with homes in the area to consider opening their homes to those in need and for those requiring a place to stay to take advantage of the program."

The Open Homes Program is currently available until November 23.

