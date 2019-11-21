Air quality a ‘tangible emergency’: councils must act

A Coffs Harbour shopper wearing a mask in the CBD to protect herself. Councils are being urged to issue face masks to the required rating at offices and other suitable public contact places.

Local doctors have described the air quality in the region as a ‘tangible emergency’ and are calling on local councils to act.

Some consequences of smoke exposure include burning eyes, throat irritation, runny nose, bronchitis and worsening of asthma, chronic bronchitis and emphysema.

Doctors for the Environment Australia, Mid North Coast branch, has raised concerns about the health impacts of the poor air quality due to bushfires.

Spokesperson for the group Dr Sarah Mollard, said the air quality issue has now become a tangible emergency within the wider climate crisis and that it requires an emergency response.

Climate Change Hastings has called on all councils in the region, including Coffs Harbour City Council, to issue face masks to the required rating at offices and other suitable public contact places.

“We’re all suffering with poor air quality. The increased air pollution from bushfire smoke is not only unpleasant but potentially dangerous,” spokesperson for the group Harry Creamer said.

“Authorities need to act instead of hoping it will go away, and that includes all local councils.”

Dr Mollard called for members of the public to take steps to limit personal exposure to bushfire smoke and for those required to work outside to take precautions such as wearing an appropriate P1 or P2 rated mask.

“Last Friday when air pollution levels were more than eight times the safe limit, I was concerned to see people working on road construction without any protective equipment. Workers and employers need to take steps to reduce harmful effects”, Dr Mollard said.

Coffs residents have been fashioning their own masks to protect themselves. Photo by Trevor Veale

Hazardous air pollution levels returned on Tuesday and again yesterday. The smoke has also played havoc with air commuters with delays and cancellations at Coffs Harbour Airport.

Dr Claudia Long, a local GP, observed that air pollution from the fires is causing a huge productivity impact, with businesses having to close due to staffing problems.

“I’ve seen many patients with respiratory distress and other symptoms such as headaches and nausea from elevated carbon monoxide levels related to smoke exposure,” Dr Long said.

“The way the government talks about climate change doesn’t match up with the reality we are facing. They say children shouldn’t miss school to call for stronger action on the climate emergency, but many schools have to close due to increased bushfire and smoke risk and children are sent home due to the health impacts air pollution.”

NSW Health have a fact sheet on Bushfire Smoke available at www.health.nsw.gov.au.