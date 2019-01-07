Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Air New Zealand plane diverted to Cairns after on-board passenger emergency.
Air New Zealand plane diverted to Cairns after on-board passenger emergency.
News

Air NZ emergency as flight diverted to Cairns

by Staff writers
7th Jan 2019 1:23 PM

A FLIGHT from Hong Kong to Auckland was diverted to Cairns earlier this morning, after an emergency arose on-board the plane.

Air New Zealand flight ANZ80 arrived at Cairns International Airport about 2.30am, after it was understood a passenger died on-board the Boeing 787.

It is not known how the passenger died.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said there had been a medical emergency on-board the aircraft.

"For obvious privacy reasons, we're not able to provide further information about the passenger," she said.

She said the aircraft continued onto Auckland, and arrived about two hours behind schedule.

air new zealand air nz cairns emergency flight

Top Stories

    Alcohol toll raised as a State Election issue

    premium_icon Alcohol toll raised as a State Election issue

    News Coffs Harbour flagged by health workers as an alcohol fuelled hotspot for violence.

    • 7th Jan 2019 1:30 PM
    Internet outages scheduled for the Northern Beaches

    premium_icon Internet outages scheduled for the Northern Beaches

    News Customer outcry over Optus' phone reception and broadband speeds

    Share price spike due to Coffs Hospital tender

    premium_icon Share price spike due to Coffs Hospital tender

    News Investors jump on the company awarded the Coffs Hospital rebuild

    Have no sympathy for law breakers

    Have no sympathy for law breakers

    News What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

    Local Partners