Corporal Brendan Storer arrives at the Defence Force Magistrates Court in Canberra ahead of his sentencing proceedings. Picture: Craig Dunlop
Corporal Brendan Storer arrives at the Defence Force Magistrates Court in Canberra ahead of his sentencing proceedings. Picture: Craig Dunlop
Air force member jailed over ‘childish’ testicle kick

by Craig Dunlop
9th Nov 2020 4:57 PM
An air force officer kicked a colleague so hard in the groin as part of a "childish" drinking game, that doctors seriously contemplated amputating the victim's damaged right testicle, a court has heard.

Corporal Brendan Storer, 35, on Monday fronted the Defence Force Magistrates Court in Canberra, where he pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm to a subordinate airman after a boozy function in Ipswich, in Queensland, in October 2019.

According to court documents, Storer who is based at RAAF Base Williamtown near Newcastle, was among a group of mates drinking in the early hours of October 11, following the function, when he spotted his victim with a bottle of cider taped to his hand.

Brendan Storer works on complicated, classified radar technology. He has been demoted and sent to military prison for kicking a colleague in the testicles (file photo).
Brendan Storer works on complicated, classified radar technology. He has been demoted and sent to military prison for kicking a colleague in the testicles (file photo).

Storer, originally from Ballarat, wrongly presumed his victim was playing a drinking game called "Edward Fourtyhands", where players have the choice of skolling a drink that has been taped with their hand or being kicked in their nether regions.

Storer said: "Finish your drink, finish your drink, finish your drink or I'll kick you in the balls".

The court heard Storer's victim, when hit, crouched over in pain for five to ten minutes.

Storer immediately apologised, saying "oh sh*t, I'm sorry, are you OK?, I thought you'd block it".

After months of ongoing pain, doctors planned to remove the victim's damaged right testicle, but he has instead had a series of nerves removed to help ease the pain, leaving him with a "numb sensation" in his groin.

In a victim impact statement, he said: "The pain I have lived with in the past year has taken a great toll on my physical health, my mental health and my job security".

He said his sex life had been drastically affected.

Air force Corporal Brendan Storer, 35, has admitted he caused grievous bodily harm to a colleague. Picture: Facebook
Air force Corporal Brendan Storer, 35, has admitted he caused grievous bodily harm to a colleague. Picture: Facebook

Prosecuting officer Major Cassandra Kanaley said Storer's actions showed "a level of foolishness and irresponsible conduct".

She said kicking a colleague in the testicles as part of a drinking game after a work function did not meet the expectation of professionalism that the defence force expected of its members.

Storer, giving evidence, said he had played the drinking game before.

"And I have been kicked myself, a couple of times, playing that game," he said.

"Clearly I was way too drunk and misjudged everything about it."

Storer's defending officer, Squadron Leader Christopher Thomson, said his client had no record of misconduct and was "a member who does his job very, very well".

Defence Force Magistrate Brigadier Michael Cowen QC said civilian courts would normally hand out jail sentences to people who inflicted such serious injuries.

"Drunken games of this nature just simply need to stop," he said.

Storer, a married father of two, was sentenced to 180 days in military detention, to be suspended after 40 days served.

He was also demoted to the rank of leading airman.

