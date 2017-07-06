Aiming for a cure through beanies

Toni Taylor will be holding a beanie exhibition to raise awareness and funds for brain cancer.

IT might seem like an unusual concept but the upcoming beanie exhibition has big plans to help find a brain cancer cure.

Toni Taylor from Woolgoolga has organised the three-day Beanies 4 Brain Cancer event in Woolgoolga to raise awareness and funds for brain cancer research.

"Last year I lost a brother. He was a long-term sufferer and this year, my sons best mate who practically lived in each other's back pockets was diagnosed with a brain tumour which was taken out on Easter long weekend and he's in palliative care at the moment. He's 26," Toni said.

Beanies 4 Brain cancer will take place on Friday, July 21 through to Sunday, July 23 with a beanie exhibition, silent auctions, people's choice voting and raffles.

All beanies which are currently being donated by generous members of the community will be on sale, currently there are over 100.

People will be able to make a donation to the beanie and the person with the highest bid will take the beanie home on the Sunday.

"When you start speaking to people, a lot have known others who have been affected by it or some form of cancer.

"Brain Cancer research only gets 4% of funding and they have a current 20% survival rate. It's something we really need to get rid of, we need a cure and we need to work on raising money for research.

"The Australian scientists are so fantastic with what they do, it might just take a little bit of money to put one more scientist on who comes up with the right thing and that's all we need.

"We'll do this every year so we don't forget people that are lost.

Local businesses, schools and members of the community have already come together for the cause and donated beanies and prizes for the raffle and auction.

"The Northern Beaches community is fabulous, no one has hesitated at all, even if it's just, 'can I do something?'.

There will be a one off Woolgoolga Beach seascape raffled off as well.

The Beanie for Brain Cancer exhibition will be held at the Yeates Hall at Woolgoolga Public School.