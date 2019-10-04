‘Ahead of his time’: Locals grieve loss of a legend

CONSIDERING how many people saw him as family, it’s ironic that a man such as John Townsend grew up an orphan.

But it perhaps provides an insight into how the forefather of so much in Coffs Harbour managed to forge the incredible connection he had with our local youth.

And he did that through what is now his legacy – Australia’s first student-run radio station, CHY FM.

His close friend of 40 years, Rhonda Bowen, said that John, at the time a captain with the Salvation Army, had wanted to help steer the children of Coffs Harbour in the right direction and ensure they developed life skills and employability.

“John did a lot of work, particularly with youth who were homeless or were perhaps getting into a bit of trouble,” Rhonda said.

“He was inspired to create a vehicle for young ­people that they could put their energy into, a fun place to go which would also give them an opportunity to learn new skills.”

And that was the humble beginnings of CHY FM, which officially launched in 1973.

John approached all the principals in Coffs and sought permission to allow their students to volunteer at CHY.

The students would work morning or afternoon shifts.

The skills they learnt were invaluable, with many moving on to become journalists or businesspeople, and in the case of Melinda Pavey, the Minister for Water.

Business owner and former children’s TV presenter Rhonda was John’s second employee at the station, joining with Rodney Swanborough.

The trio forged a lifelong friendship.

“John had a way of connecting with people in such an authentic way. He was ahead of his time and he had razor-sharp focus – if he put his mind to something, it happened,” Rhonda said.

Seven years after CHY FM’s launch, John decided to part ways with the Salvation Army.

From there he set up shop right next to The Advocate building and launched satirical paper Revolutionary Times, working alongside Rhonda.

It was a tongue-in-cheek send-up of the Coffs region and it created some movement beyond the town’s borders, drawing in tourists.

John Townsend founded the popular satirical paper Revolutionary Times.

When the paper folded, John turned elsewhere: he enrolled in university.

After graduating, he toured not just Australia, but the world, as a guest speaker specialising in workplace- stress management.

In his later years he sold his lower Bucca property and, in a bid to live a simpler life, bought a four-wheel-drive and a caravan.

He wandered the east coast and the country between Victoria and Coffs, visiting friends and family, including son Graeme, daughter Alison and three grandsons.

He often made pit stops in Canberra, where Graeme lives, to also visit his six best mates.

Earlier this year while visiting Yass, John collapsed. Soon after undergoing spinal surgery he was diagnosed with cancer.

He celebrated his last birthday, his 74th, in July.

“He wasn’t scared of dying because, as he said, he’d made the most out of truly living each and every day of his great life,” Rhonda said. “He was indeed the most positive human being I and others have ever had the privilege of knowing.”

John died on September 20. He wanted no funeral, so family and friends celebrated his life at a memorial in Canberra on Monday.

Since launching in 1973, more than 5,000 broadcasting students have walked through the doors of CHY FM, and the station has won national accolades.