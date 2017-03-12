Agricultural and food trade on Business Week menu

Luke Hartsuyker was part of an Australian delegation in Indonesia aiming to strengthen agricultural trade with Indonesia.

COWPER MP Luke Hartsuyker has returned from a visit to Indonesia as part of the Australian delegation to Indonesia-Australia Business Week to further agricultural trade and cooperation between the two countries.

MR Hartsuyker said the trip had provided an opportunity for Australia to demonstrate our commitment to strengthening agricultural and food trade and investment linkages with Indonesia, and to promote mutually beneficial commercial opportunities for the sector in both countries.

"Indonesia is one of Australia's closest neighbours and our sixth-largest agricultural export market, with two-way agricultural trade valued at almost $4 billion in 2015-16," MR Hartsuyker said.

"The Australian delegation included both government and industry representatives across a range of sectors, and allowed Australian and Indonesian agricultural and food businesses to explore diverse and mutually beneficial commercial opportunities presented by the Indonesian market.

"I attended a number of forums and workshops to discuss Indonesia's agrifood supply chain, to help identify opportunities to work together to strengthen trade and also to increase agricultural productivity.

"I also held meetings with Indonesian counterparts to discuss current agricultural trade issues, and engaged with industry representatives from Indonesia's agriculture and food sectors.

"I was particularly pleased to have the opportunity to hear first-hand from participants in the Skills Development Programme under the Indonesia-Australia Partnership on Food Security in the Red Meat and Cattle Sector about the benefits the partnership is delivering to both our nations.

"This $60 million partnership program supports industry and government in both nations to work together to improve the productivity, sustainability and competitiveness of the Indonesian red meat and cattle sector."

Mr Hartsuyker said Indonesia's rapidly developing consumer culture and food production systems presented exciting opportunities for Australian and Indonesian agrifood businesses to collaborate.

"Australia will continue to be a reliable supplier of clean and green agricultural produce that can complement domestic supply to support Indonesia's focus on boosting food security and productivity," he said.

"This trip also provided the opportunity to underline Australia's commitment to constructive negotiations towards mutually beneficial outcomes as we work towards finalising the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement."

