Agents score ratings awards

CUSTOMER review website ratemyagent.com.au has announced the winners of their 2018 awards.

Kerry Hines from unrealesate was the top rated agent in Toormina, Boambee East and Bonville. Real Estate Coffs Harbour's Barry France was the top rated agent in Sawtell and Aleta Stephens was Coffs Harbour's Agent of the Year.

On the Northern Beaches, Brad Vines from Vision Property Sales was the top rated agent in Woolgoolga and Nathan Dobbs from Nolan Patners was the Agent of the Year for Moonee Beach.

Bellingen's Agent of the year was Andrew Perrot from openhomeonline.

Now in their fourth year, the RateMyAgent annual awards recognise agents and agencies who have been the most consistently recommended by customers who have sold their property in the last 12 months.

All registered agents and agencies using RateMyAgent are automatically entered into the Agent of the Year Awards if they have been recommended by their customers. Agents do not need to pay a fee to enter or be recognised as a winning agent, but they mist have claimed their profile on the website and must have sold a minimum of five properties in 2017.

The awards are judged on the percentage of sellers reviews received relative to the number of properties sold, the total number of properties sold and the total sales value of property sold.

"While sales value and the total number of recommendations are still key factors in determining the leading agents in the country, the number of recommendations an agent or agency has, relative to the number of properties sold, is key.” RateMyAgent CEO and co-founder, Mark Armstrong said.

"Each review an agent requests on RateMyAgent is linked to a property transaction. If an agent sells 100 houses, but only has 10 reviews then they only have a 10% success rate. But, if an agent sold 50 houses and had 40 recommendations, the success rate would be 80%.”

Mr Armstrong said the best agents don't necessarily sell the most property.

"The best agents get good feedback from their vendors, it's as simple as that, this is anyone's award to win.”