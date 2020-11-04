AGED CARE BOOM: Multimillion-dollar works unveiled

THE city’s growing reputation as a retirement capital continues to be strengthened, with a longstanding Coffs Coast aged care village unveiling its multimillion-dollar expansion.

The newly upgraded RFBI Coffs Harbour Masonic Village was officially reopened by the Governor of NSW Margaret Beazley last week and now features modern homes for its 61 residents, as well as a range of new amenities and health and fitness equipment.

These amenities include a cafe, hair salon and fine dining area.

The newly refurbished RFBI Coffs Harbour Masonic Village. Photo: Rob Cleary/Seen Australia

The $4 million expansion also includes a wellness centre equipped with specialised equipment which automatically adjusts to an individual’s requirements, and includes technology that allows staff to track residents’ progress.

Mayor Denise Knight, RFBI chairman David Williams and RFBI CEO Frank Price unveiled the official plaque at the reopening last week.

The plans to create the village first came into fruition back in 1988, after local Masons approached the organisation with a view to establishing services to support older people in the Coffs community.

Mayor Denise Knight, RFBI CEO Frank Price and RFBI chairman David Adam at the reopening ceremony. Photo: Rob Cleary/Seen Australia

The retirement village was first opened in 1990, and not long after work began to establish the residential care village which opened in 2002.

“The $4 million we have invested in our village here reflects our commitment to ensure residents continue to love where they live, and are able to access high quality aged care and services,” Mr Price said.

Ukulele group, led by Stephanie Sims from Uko Ono, perform at the reopening ceremony. Photo: Rob Cleary/Seen Australia

The expansion marks just one of several projects contributing to an allied health and aged care infrastructure boom that is taking place in Coffs Harbour, set to boost job prospects and long-term economic return for the city.

The healthcare sector is expected to be Coffs Harbour’s largest employer in 2021.

The recently opened $3.2 million Nursing and Allied Health Hub at TAFE Coffs Harbour and Southern Cross University’s $12 million Allied Health building aim to meet the growing demand for skilled workers.

The $150 million Shoreline Park Beach luxury retirement village and aged care centre, currently under construction, is the largest ever privately funded development on the Coffs Coast.

Stages 1 and 2 are due to be complete by 2022, and include the construction of a 120-bed care facility, 74 independent living units, a resort-style community centre and a large pool.

Meanwhile the $200 million Coffs Harbour Health Campus upgrade is underway, slated to be complete by the end of next year.

Residents enjoy the live entertainment at the reopening. Photo: Rob Cleary/Seen Australia