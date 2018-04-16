Menu
Login
NEW APPRENTICE: Zac Smith at Costa Blueberries
NEW APPRENTICE: Zac Smith at Costa Blueberries
Business

Age no barrier to new apprentice

16th Apr 2018 4:00 PM

AT 54 years of age, Dave (Zac) Smith is proof you're never too old to learn something new.

Zac, who works in the maintenance workshop at Costa's Corindi farm, has just started his apprenticeship as a light vehicle mechanic, doing one day a week at TAFE.

"I came to Costa after the business I worked for closed down and I thought I'd be picking blueberries, but I ended up in the workshop which was perfect," Zac said.

Zac started his first trade in 1979 as a spray painter and has worked in a number of industries since, including furniture building and heavy vehicle salvage.

"I have always played around with cars and motorbikes and working in the spray painting trade you pick up skills along the way," he said.

"But with modern technology there's a lot of diagnostics that you need to know. When I did my Personal Development Plan I said I was keen to do more training and then I was offered this apprenticeship.

"It has been a bit of a challenge, but it's good because I can pass on my knowledge to some of the younger students and I am definitely learning new things.

"I always remember someone telling me - 'it's no burden to carry knowledge around with you'."

Zac said working at Costa was a welcome change from working in heavy salvage, where he was called out in all weather, day and night, following truck crashes or breakdowns.

"It's great having a set time to work and I really like the comradery of the team in the workshop. I also like working with people from other nationalities."

coffs coast costa blueberries tafe
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Game on at Snappers for revamp

    Game on at Snappers for revamp

    Rugby Union THE clubhouse at the home of the Coffs Snappers is set for a refurbishment after the rugby club was granted State Government funding.

    FFA Cup draw revealed for Bombers and Raiders

    FFA Cup draw revealed for Bombers and Raiders

    Soccer Next FFA Cup matches for Boambee and Urunga to be played on May 12.

    Delays after B-Double breaks down on Pacific Hwy

    Delays after B-Double breaks down on Pacific Hwy

    News A B-Double has broken down on the Pacific Hwy, causing delays.

    Boy charged over skate park robbery

    Boy charged over skate park robbery

    News Three children have money stolen from them at skate park.

    Local Partners