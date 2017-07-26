Age no barrier for Dennis in Cycle Challenge

DENNIS Meagher is set to be the number one race contender for the C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge for myriad reasons but mainly because he will be wearing bib number one while cycling the 100km challenge at 78 years of age.

Dennis began riding at about age 18 when he lived near a velodrome in Sydney and claims that cycling is too enjoyable to stop.

Humbly displaying an inspirational collection of medals and awards, Boambee's seasoned rider wore a grand smile when discussing his excitement about participating in the cycle challenge on August 6, along with his success two weeks ago at the Gold Coast Airport International Marathon.

"I have always kept to myself and quiet about my sporting life, but at 78, I thought, bugger it, I must have earned some bragging rights by now," Dennis said when bringing his medals out from the cupboard.

Volunteering at his local surf club, and mentoring other locals in cycling, Dennis is a valued member of the Coffs Coast community.

With a vivacious attitude towards all that life encompasses, and in an attempt to avoid a life of staring at four walls, Dennis' next goal is to enter the Le Tour De France L'ÉTAPE Australia, located in the Snowy Mountains later this year.