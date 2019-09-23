Age doesn’t mean a thing to giant killer Majella

Majella Goulstone of Coffs Harbour High School won the NSW Combined High School Tennis Championships with the North Coast team.

A COFFS Harbour High School student is now a state champion after a great showing on the court whilst representing the North Coast.

Majella Goulstone just competed at the NSW Combined High School Tennis Championships in Inverell, with the year 8 student and her teammates managing to go through the competition undefeated.

The team is made up of the best players from high schools between Tweed Heads and Port Macquarie, with the majority of players coming from Grafton.

Most of the North Coast players are in year 7 and 8 and were competing against students up to year 12 from across the NSW, including Sydney.

Majella said she wasn’t intimidated taking on the best teenage talents, even if some were four years older.

“I’m used to playing against them,” Majella said.

“The North Coast have won it four years in a row now and we’ve got a good group of year 7 and 8s coming through. So we should be solid for the next few years.”

Majella said her idol on the court is an American who took the world by storm last year.

“I like Naomi Osaka because she’s sweet and humble and I like her style of play.”

Majella said she is also a big fan of Australia’s Ash Barty.

The 14-year-old trains at the Harbour Tennis Academy at Coffs Harbour’s Westside Tennis Club under the guidance of coach Allan Pade.