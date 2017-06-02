After good summer, Sawtell ready for next

AFTER a great summer, Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club is already planning and working toward a successful 2017-18 season.

Even though Sawtell has been a club that has fought above its weight division for many years, it's going to be hard to better the results the club enjoyed last year.

Sawtell was named as the top country surf life saving club at the NSW age championships.

Held at Swansea- Belmont's Blacksmith Beach, the state's premier surf event saw Sawtell claim nine medals.

Three of those were gold.

Breah Fisher won top honours in the under-11 board, Aidan Blaxland won gold in the under-13 board event and Hayley Fisher was first in the under-13 sprint.

Hayley teamed up with Orlath Carey and Cloe Nolan to win a silver medal in her age group's board relay and there were also five bronze medals for the club to brag about.

To add more merit to the efforts of the club's juniors was the fact the championships were held with the threat of what became a terrible East Coast Low.

It made for unpredictable weather and large seas made worse by the obstacle of a nasty shore dump.

The competitors battled never-ending sets of waves, huge swells at the cans, and often 2m waves with white water smashing into them on their way home.

With the patrolling season over, now it's time to look forward.

A new committee is set to be elected at the club's annual general meeting on Sunday, June 25.

That committee will be buoyed by the news it was successful in its application for for funds that will allow it to begin stage one of the refurbishment of the aging clubhouse.