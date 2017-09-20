After dark at the Dark Arts Cafe'

Take a seat and have coffee before or after your evening out.

Take a seat and have coffee before or after your evening out. Trevor Veale

SINCE opening last year, word about the the Dark Arts Cafe quickly spread throughout the Coffs Coast.

The mix of 16th century Gothic-fusion décor with pressed metal ceilings, commissioned graffiti murals, antique and industrial furniture and beautiful chandeliers in this cafe creates the ideal setting for coffee and conversation.

Based on the popular "secret street cafe” coffee culture that works so well in Melbourne, owner Glenn Anthony has quickly built a solid fan base for his special blends of coffee roasted on site from green beans.

This grey building in Cox Lane has become quite a meeting place, for the business and social crowd and now Glenn is throwing the doors open for the evening crowd.

"Growing up in Melbourne, it was a common thing to head out in the evening after dinner or after the movies for coffee and cake,” Glenn said on his Facebook page.

"I'd meet with friends, perhaps around 9pm and have a lush dessert and coffee or hot chocolate before either going home or going out. This was a part of my culture that I have really missed.”

Glenn is opening the wrought iron doors of the Dark Arts Coffee Academy for coffee and cake (and perhaps a night-cap from the bar) in the evenings without the need to come in for dinner.

There's no need to book, just rock up after 8.30pm from this Friday, September 22.

This adds another after dark venue to the Coffs landscape where you can start or finish an evening out.

"We will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights until 10pm. We will not be closing in the afternoon, but trading right through, so a late afternoon visit on these days is also welcome.”

New trading hours:

Monday - Wednesday 6.30am - 3pm

Thursday & Friday 6.30am - 10pm

Saturday 7.30am - 10pm

Sunday 7.30am - noon.

Dark Arts Coffee Academy , Cox Lane

(behind Dan Murphy's, under Club 300 Bowling)

Private functions by arrangement.

Inquiries 0435 550 559.