Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Local police raided at least seven homes across NSW, Victoria and Queensland.
Local police raided at least seven homes across NSW, Victoria and Queensland. David Barwell
News

AFP accused of 'harassing' elderly over euthanasia drugs

Hamish Broome
by
29th May 2018 1:27 PM

AT LEAST seven homes have been searched following a tip-off from the Australian Federal Police that they were suspected of buying euthanasia drugs online.

The AFP has been accused of 'harassing' elderly and terminally ill people over their potential purchases of the life-ending drug Nembutal.

A wheelchair-confined Tweed Heads man was doornocked by local police at 10:30pm last Friday night.

The 59-year-old said his carer was woken to find "torches being shone through the windows".

<<READ THE FULL STORY HERE>>

australian federal police editors picks elderly euthanasia terminally ill
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Fatal crash at Sandy Beach

    premium_icon Fatal crash at Sandy Beach

    Video A woman died in a three vehicle crash at Sandy Beach this morning.

    • 29th May 2018 12:00 PM
    One person killed, three hospitalised in crash

    premium_icon One person killed, three hospitalised in crash

    News Crash scene investigators to determine cause of Sandy Beach fatal.

    Fatal crash involving a truck and two other vehicles

    Fatal crash involving a truck and two other vehicles

    Breaking Fatal crash scene at Sandy Beach this morning.

    Buyer pays record price without seeing home

    Buyer pays record price without seeing home

    Property A Sydney buyer has paid top dollar for this beach-front home

    Local Partners