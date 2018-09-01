Menu
GO FORWARD: Breakers or Saints...who will win?
Matt Deans
AFLNC Grand Finals at C.ex Coffs International Stadium

1st Sep 2018 10:00 AM
AFL North Coast grand final day has dawned fine and clear.

Following overnight storms the skies are blue with a little morning haze.

It's a day where history will be made irrespective of the winner.

If Coffs Harbour Breakers win, they go back-to-back.

On the other hand, should Sawtell-Toormina emerge champions the club will become the most successful senior team since the League formed in 1982, beating a record set by Woolgoolga nobody thought could ever be bettered.

The Coffs Coast Advocate wishes all teams and players engaged the very best.

