AFL WRAP: Young-guns point to bright Saints future

The Sawtell Toormina Saints took out the Under-17 AFLNC grand final for 2020. Photo: Brad Greenshields / Green Shoots Marketing

The Sawtell Toormina Saints took out the Under-17 AFLNC grand final for 2020. Photo: Brad Greenshields / Green Shoots Marketing

A COMPREHENSIVE performance to match their regular season has seen Sawtell crowned premiers of the Under 17 competition.

The Sawtell Toormina Saints scored a 62 point victory over the Grafton Tigers to claim their first title in the age group since 2010.

The first quarter started tightly with the two teams feeling each other out, but it soon opened up as both outfits got used to the open spaces and started to move the ball well.

The Saints shaded the quarter to head to the first break with a 12 point lead, but they blew the match wide open in the second quarter.

Six goals in the second term – with four to Buckley Jarvis including two snaps across his body – while holding the Tigers scoreless meant that the lead had extended to 49 points by the main break.

Poor finishing in the third quarter from Sawtell meant that they didn’t completely extinguish the Tigers hopes, but the Saints still won the quarter and increased their lead by another 10 points.

With the Saints holding such a commanding lead the intensity was always likely to go out of the last quarter, especially as the players got tired.

Although the last term was a much more even contest the Saints did manage win the last stanza to round out an excellent four quarter victory.

Angus Anderson (right) receives his runner-up best and fairest award for the senior competition, hours after claiming best and fairest in the Under 17s.

Angus Anderson was a standout and was deservedly awarded the Nathan Harris Medal for Best on Ground. Buckley Jarvis led the goal kicking with five for the match, while Anderson kicked three and Sam Elder added two.

Grafton had four individual goal kickers who each managed one major, in Noah Swarski, Harry Anderson, Mikey Luxton, and Caleb Lamberth.

The presentation of the end of season awards saw Angus Anderson cap a stellar year when he was named as the League Best and Fairest. Grafton Tigers co-captain Mikey Luxton was runner-up in the Best and Fairest, while Ned O’Neill (Grafton Tigers) and Kyan Upsall (Sawtell Toormina Saints) jointly claimed the Goal Kicking Award.

It turned out to be a mixed day for Anderson, who also picked up a runner-up best and fairest medal in the Senior competition following the Saints’ grand final loss to Grafton.