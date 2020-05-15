Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Patrick Cripps in action in Round 1.
Patrick Cripps in action in Round 1.
AFL

AFL ready to announce restart date

by Michael Warner
15th May 2020 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE AFL is expected to name June 11 as its return-to-footy date for the 2020 season after weeks of uncertainty.

League chiefs are aiming for a Thursday night opener between Collingwood and Richmond at the MCG.

But full-contact training will not resume for all 18 clubs until Monday, May 25.

Relive classic AFL matches from the 60s to today on KAYO SPORTS. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly

A major roadblock was cleared on Thursday after West Australian health officials granted permission for the West Coast Eagles and Fremantle to resume light training duties on Monday and full training the following week.

The two Perth teams will now stage a mini pre-season campaign at home before shifting to hubs on the Gold Coast.

Full contact is set to resume on May 25th. Picture: Getty
Full contact is set to resume on May 25th. Picture: Getty

Adelaide and Port Adelaide will be forced to set up camp in Queensland as early as next week because of a statewide ban on the gathering of groups of more than 10 until June 8.

Royal Pines Golf Club on the Gold Coast has been identified as a potential hub.

In a win for players, families will be permitted to relocate to the hubs with Eagles, Dockers, Crows and Power players.

Six clubs will be based in Queensland, including Gold Coast and the Brisbane Lions.

It will be business as usual for the 10 Victorian clubs and two Sydney teams.

The AFL will cover the costs of putting up families, who can stay for the duration of the club relocations.

The AFL Players' Association has also ensured there are no restrictions on the number of listed players the four clubs can bring into the hubs.

Welfare and wellbeing services will also be provided.

The first part of the restarted AFL season will be played exclusively in the eastern states in the hope border restrictions in WA and SA are relaxed after July.

Crows and Power football managers, Adam Kelly and Chris Davies, said they did not believe the season was compromised.

Clarification was being sought on Thursday night whether players across the league could play golf for exercise.

More Stories

afl collingwood richmond

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Have your say on draft positive ageing strategy

        premium_icon Have your say on draft positive ageing strategy

        News THE community can now have their say on the draft Positive Ageing Strategy 2020-2024.

        Call for government to step in on Nambucca logging operation

        premium_icon Call for government to step in on Nambucca logging operation

        News Conservation groups are calling on the NSW Government to “order” the Forestry...

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Subscribe for the latest news and some top of the line headphones

        $22m resort upgrade gets the green light

        premium_icon $22m resort upgrade gets the green light

        News The development will get Coffs out of the ‘shadow of a bygone era’ the architect...