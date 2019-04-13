AFL North Coast welcome new partner

NEW PARTNERSHIP: AFL north Coast's Paul Taylor (right) is happy Norco have come on board.

AFL North Coast has announced a new partnership with local dairy co-operative Norco.

The partnership sees Norco expand its support of community footy by becoming a valued sponsor of AFL North Coast.

Norco is a North Coast success story, having commenced operation in 1895 in Byron Bay. For the past 124 years Norco has prided itself on being part of its communities and living up to its role as a leading business that is engaged with community members and the dairy industry.

The forerunner to the AFL, the Victorian Football League, was formed just two years after Norco in 1897. The local competition, AFL North Coast was formed in 1982, and is the fastest growing sport in the region, having doubled the number of clubs, teams, and players in the past four years.

"Norco is proud to be supporting AFL in the North Coast Region,” Norco's sales operations manager Brett Arthur said.

"As a 100 per cent Australian farmer owned co-operative, our business is built on communities coming together and supporting each other and this AFL partnership is simply an extension of that.

"This is another way for Norco to say thanks to the communities that continue to support our Aussie Norco dairy farmers.”

AFL North Coast's community football manager Paul Taylor praised Norco's commitment to the region and welcomed the partnership.

"Both organisations have a strong focus on community engagement so we see the partnership as a perfect fit,” he said.

"Norco have been a leader in supporting the community for well over 100 years and we're excited by the prospect of working with such a community minded organisation.

"Just as Norco is supporting our footy community we'll be supporting their family. Dairy farmers are feeling the impact of one of the worst droughts in memory and our members will be keen to do their bit to help out by supporting Norco branded products.”