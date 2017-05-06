AFL North Coast pays homage to whistle blowers

WHILE the all important four premiership points will be foremost in players' minds this afternoon, this afternoon's AFL North Coast clashes are also paying homage to a vital component of the code.

This weekend is the community umpiring round when the role that umpires play in ensuring that people can enjoy their passion for playing footy in a safe and positive environment is acknowledged.

Port macquarie is desperate to record its first win of the season but doing so against reigning premier and top of the ladder Sawtell/Toormina at Richardson Park is a difficult way to break the drought.

After losing to Coffs Breakers a fortnight ago, the Saints returned to form last week with a strong win on the road over the Lismore Swans and will be looking to build momentum.

Key players such as Leif Stuart and Matt Flynn are expected to return for the Saints today.

Coffs Breakers will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing first loss of the season.

They come up against a Grafton side smarting from the heavy defeat inflicted upon them by Byron Bay and will be keen to show that result was an aberration as it looks to exert pressure on the Breakers.

The Coffs team travelled light to Ballina and weren't at the races last week.

They will be looking at up to 12 changes in personnel and will have learnt the valuable lesson that silky skills aren't worth much if you don't win the ball at the contest.