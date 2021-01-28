AFL North Coast on the lookout for umpires

Think you’ve got what it takes to be an umpire for AFL North Coast? (Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Media)

AFL North Coast plans to see more clubs and teams playing more matches each weekend in the 2021 season. However, it won’t be possible unless more umpires are found for all age groups and grades.

Growth in the umpiring ranks is needed in both seniors and juniors from Taree to Grafton and all major towns in between. The inclusion of the Lismore Swans and Casino Lions into the senior competition means that umpires are also needed in this part of the region too. There’s a particular need for umpires over the age of 18 to officiate in matches in the Under 15 and Youth Girls age groups as well as all grades in the senior competition.

AFL North Coast community football manager Paul Taylor said umpires are a vital part of the game.

“The growth we’ve seen in recent years will continue in 2021, and with more matches to be played each weekend we need more umpires to help with the conduct of those matches,” he said.

“One of the barriers to people taking up umpiring is the concern that they don’t know what they’re doing so we make the process as simple and supportive as possible.

“The Laws of the Game course is online and is accessible to everyone. We’ll run a face-to-face intro to umpiring session as part of our Education Roadshow on March 14, we’ll have umpire groups training in three locations each week, and new umpires will be partnered with experienced colleagues until they find their feet.”

Taylor said umpiring was a great way for people of all ages to make some extra money, stay fit and active and engage with a community of like minded individuals, and is a great avenue for former players to stay connected to the game without the physical rigours of the physical contact.

“If you love footy, you’ll love being an umpire. Not only do you get the best view of the action, you also get paid for the privilege. Keep fit, be part of a team, and learn leadership skills for both on and off the field,” Taylor said.

Umpiring is a tax free, paid role that provides individuals with the scope to earn several hundred dollars per weekend depending on the number of matches officiated.

To umpire in the AFL North Coast competition an individual must be a minimum of 12 years of age.

Please go to Umpire AFL (https://umpire.afl/become-an-umpire) to indicate your interest in umpiring in 2021, or contact Paul Taylor (paul.taylor@afl.com.au) for more information.