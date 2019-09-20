AFL North Coast honours the best of 2019

OUTSTANDING achievement on and off the field has been celebrated by AFL North Coast with awards presented to players, volunteers and administrators.

Individual player achievements were celebrated through the awarding of the Best and Fairest and Goal Kicking trophies in each of the four grades.

Kyle Bray from the Port Macquarie Magpies was awarded the Brian Saville Medal as Best and Fairest in the senior grade in the 2019 season. This award capped a remarkable personal year for Kyle and lessened the disappointment of the grand final result as he posted 26 votes to more than double the tally of joint runners-up Aidan Wallace (Breakers) and Braden Saggers (Port). Nick Stanlan-Velt's tally of 65 goals was the season high and saw him claim back to back Goal Kicking awards.

In the women's grade, Cambridge McCormick (Port) completed the treble of Best and Fairest medallist, Premiership medallist, and Best on Ground in the grand final.

This complements last season's haul of Best and Fairest and Best on Ground in the grand final and caps an incredible season that also saw her play for the Gold Coast Suns in the QW Winter Series. Cassidy Ronalds (Breakers) was the runner-up in the vote count while teammate Katika Adams claimed the prize for Goal Kicking.

Evan "Bomber" Whitty (Grafton) was acknowledged for a stunning season with the Best and Fairest medal in the under-17 competition. The Tigers only won one match across the season and Bomber's efforts each week in a losing team were duly noted. Runner-Up was Tyler Donovan (Sawtell) who was just three votes behind Bomber, while Aden Van Ryswyk was the leading Goal Kicker in the age group.

The medal for reserve grade Best and Fairest went to Danniel Johnson (Northern Beaches) who only twelve months ago received the Brian Saville Medal. Danniel narrowly beat home teammate Pat Curtain by just two votes to secure a Northern Beaches double. Brice Hayward (Port) overcame injury setbacks to be the leading Goal Kicker in the grade.

Off the field, Life Memberships were conveyed upon outstanding recipients Warren Bagnall and Geoff Wicks.

Volunteers are the lifeblood of footy clubs and one key individual from each club was honoured with the acknowledgment of being their club's Volunteer of the Year.

James Hourigan from the Grafton Tigers took out volunteer of the year for the whole of AFL North Coast, and it's no wonder why.

James is the president of both the senior and junior clubs, strapper, goal umpire, time keep, helps with canteen and bar service, barbecue cook, ground manager, and team manager.

Craig Hundle (Northern Beaches Blues), Kirsten Burow (Coffs Harbour Breakers), Felicity Myles (Sawtell Toormina Saints) and Mik Rolfe (Port Macquarie Magpies) won Volunteer of the Year for their respective clubs.