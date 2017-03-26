AFL no longer just a game for the boys

The Coffs Breakers have had good numbers to pre-season training for the upcoming AFL North Coast youth girls competition.

A LARGE number of local girls are set to start their footy careers in the AFL North Coast junior competition.

The Coffs Harbour Breakers will enter a Youth Girls team in the AFL North Coast competition this year with lots of aspiring teenage girls hoping to progress through the grades to be drafted to a club within the AFL Women's league one day.

Like footy fans all over the country AFL Northern NSW Development Manager Matt Crawley has enjoyed the AFLW inaugural season.

"I've loved watching the AFLW matches over the last couple of months, the women are so fast and fit and throw everything at the contest," Crawley said.

"It's been fantastic to see women participating who've had a background in a variety of different sports."

Women with experience in soccer, cricket, basketball, netball, volleyball, ultimate frisbee, baseball and hockey have all played well throughout the inaugural AFLW season.

"It seems that whatever your previous sporting experience the skills are transferable to AFL," Crawley said.

One local player took centre stage yesterday when she played for the Brisbane Lions in the AFL Womens grand final against Adelaide.

Like many young sportswomen, Nikki Wallace played a variety of sports growing up but decided to focus on AFL, starting with Sawtell/Toormina, when she didn't grow as much as she would have liked.

"There's a role for players of all shapes and sizes in AFL, that's one of the things that makes it a great game," Wallace said.

The AFL North Coast Youth Girls competition will be a fantastic way for girls aged 13-17 to try a new sport which is one of the fastest growing markets in the country.

Girls of all standards from beginners through to experienced players will participate in the Coffs Harbour Breakers team and will be supported in their development by experienced coaches.

For more information or to register your interest in the Coffs Harbour Breakers Youth Girls team please contact club registrar Sally Wynne on 0422376550 or Youth Girls coach Murray Wynne on 0409254764.