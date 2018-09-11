AFL list changes: Cat cull claims six
GEELONG has reacted to its first-week finals exit by delisting six players.
The Cats have informed Aaron Black, Stewart Crameri, Ryan Gardner, Cory Gregson, Matthew Hayball and Timm House they will not be offered playing contracts for the 2019 season.
Gregson played 39 games over four seasons but has been hampered by foot problems since his impressive 2015 debut season, when he played 20 games and kicked 13 goals.
Gregson kicked a total of three goals in 10 matches this year.
Crameri spent one year on the rookie list, making his debut for the Cats in round seven, after time at Essendon and the Bulldogs.
Black joined the Cats from North Melbourne at the end of 2016 and played seven games.
"We sincerely thank all six players for their service to the club, whether it be over a short or a long period, these players have all made a contribution to Geelong as footballers and as quality people," Geelong football manager Simon Lloyd said.
"The club wishes them all the best as they embark on their future endeavours."
2018 LIST CHANGES
ADELAIDE
Curtly Hampton, Sam Gibson, Jackson Edwards, Harry Dear, Ben Jarman
BRISBANE LIONS
Cian Hanley, Jake Barrett, Claye Beams, Tom Bell, Rohan Bewick, Liam Dawson, Marco Paparone
CARLTON
Alex Silvagni, Jesse Glass-McCasker, Aaron Mullett, Cameron O'Shea, Matthew Shaw
COLLINGWOOD
-
ESSENDON
Brendon Goddard, Jackson Merrett, Josh Green
FREMANTLE
Lee Spurr, Danyle Pearce, Michael Johnson
GEELONG
Aaron Black, Stewart Crameri, Ryan Gardner, Cory Gregson, Matthew Hayball, Timm House
GOLD COAST
Matt Rosa, Michael Barlow, Josh Jaska, Max Spencer, Mackenzie Willis, Michael Rischitelli
GWS GIANTS
-
HAWTHORN
Cyril Rioli, Ty Vickery
MELBOURNE
Harley Balic, Bernie Vince
NORTH MELBOURNE
Jarrad Waite, Billy Hartung, Mitchell Hibberd, Tom Jeffries, Oscar Junker, Gordon Narrier, Daniel Nielson, Josh Williams
PORT ADELAIDE
Lindsay Thomas, Jimmy Toumpas, Emmanuel Irra
RICHMOND
Ben Griffiths, Shaun Hampson
ST KILDA
Koby Stevens, Nathan Freeman, Hugh Goddard, Nathan Wright, Ray Connellan, Sam Gilbert, Darren Minchington
SYDNEY SWANS
Kurt Tippett
WEST COAST
-
WESTERN BULLDOGS
Clay Smith, Shane Biggs, Kieran Collins, Nathan Mullenger-McHugh