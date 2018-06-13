AFL juniors excel at rep carnivals

TOP PROSPECT: Coffs Breakers player Casey Wynne (centre back) has been selected in the NSW Bluebirds under-15 team.

TOP PROSPECT: Coffs Breakers player Casey Wynne (centre back) has been selected in the NSW Bluebirds under-15 team. Contributed

COFFS Breakers AFL player Casey Wynne will be in Adelaide next month to display her skills at the national schools championships.

She has been chosen for the NSW All Schools under-15s - known as the Bluebirds - after a star performance for Bishop Druitt College at a gala day in May that led to selection in the Combined Independent Schools team as midfield captain.

Last year the NSW Bluebirds finished runner-up to Victoria.

Casey's elevation comes at the end of a huge week for junior AFL North Coast players, with representative honours coming thick and fast.

Lilly Doyle, Ahlani Eddy, Georgia Breward and Brianna McFarlane were included in the Eastern Allies squad for the 2018 NAB AFL Women's under-18 championships.

Lilly plays for Grafton Tigers and Ahlani is with Sawtell Toormina Saints.

Georgia is a former Grafton Tiger and Bree a former Lower Clarence Eagle but both now play for Coolangatta.

As for the boys, Tom Ryan, 12, of Port Magpies, has been named in the NSW PSSA team after strong play at a state carnival in Batemans Bay.

Club mate Kye Wilson, 16, has also been chosen for the AFL NSW/ACT Rams under-17s to play three matches in the Futures Series.