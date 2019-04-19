Lions lose key defender in heavy loss

Brisbane Lions will be left to count the cost of their heavy defeat to Collingwood after losing key defender Harris Andrews to a hamstring injury.

Andrews was pictured with ice on his left hamstring during the third quarter, when the Magpies stormed clear of Brisbane at the Gabba.

The Lions will be sweating on the severity of the injury to the 22-year-old, who is considered one of the AFL's premier key defenders.

Fellow backman Marcus Adams is still listed as being two weeks away as he continues his recovery from a knee injury after crossing from Western Bulldogs.

Midfielder Rhys Mathieson will also be under a cloud after he joined Andrews on the bench with ice on his hamstring during the last quarter.

Collingwood overcame the absence of defender James Aish to concussion to record its third win of the season.

Aish was concussed in a marking contest with Brisbane small forward Lincoln McCarthy, who collected the Magpie while flying for a hanger.

Brody Mihocek sustained a cork to the outside of his right knee but played through the injury concern.

"A few Panadols to help me get through and I needed to keep moving," Mihocek told Channel 7.

"Whenever I was on the bench I was on the bike and getting going at halftime on the bike as well.

"Just kept running and it felt good."