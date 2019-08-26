Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bont and the Dogs have come to life in the run to the finals.
Bont and the Dogs have come to life in the run to the finals.
AFL

Finals decided: AFL fairytale pulls up painfully short

25th Aug 2019 8:45 AM

The final day on the AFL home and away calendar has almost come to a close and the first week of finals has been decided.

The Western Bulldogs defeated Adelaide, meaning the 2016 premiers were able to leapfrog from ninth into seventh and keep their season alive. Later on, Richmond defeated Brisbane, squashing the Lions' hopes of a minor premiership after finishing 15th in 2018. Port Adelaide and Fremantle (currently in progress) have no hope of making the eight.

Here's how the first week of finals will play out.

WEEK 1 OF FINALS

Thursday September 5, 810pm - First Elimination Final (5 v 8): West Coast Eagles v Essendon @ Optus Stadium

Friday September 6, 7.50pm - First Qualifying Final (1 v 4): Geelong Cats v Collingwood @ the MCG

Saturday September 7, 3.20pm - Second Elimination Final (6 v 7): GWS Giants v Western Bulldogs @ Giants Stadium

Saturday September 7, 7.25pm - Second Qualifying Final (2 v 3): Brisbane Lions v Richmond @ the Gabba

 

AFL 2019 SEASON TOP EIGHT

1. Geelong Cats (64 points, 135.7%)

2. Brisbane Lions (64, 120.9%)

3. Richmond (64, 113.7%)

4. Collingwood (60, 117.7%)

5. West Coast Eagles (60, 112.5%)

6. GWS Giants (52, 115.4%)

7. Western Bulldogs (48, 107.6%)

8. Essendon (48, 95.4%)

 

Brisbane’s insane 2019 could finish with the minor premiership.
Brisbane’s insane 2019 could finish with the minor premiership.

 

 

 

Stream every match of the 2019 Toyota AFL Finals Series before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

 

More Stories

Show More
afl brisbane lions
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Two backyard buildings destroyed in fire

    premium_icon Two backyard buildings destroyed in fire

    News SUSPICIONS have been aroused after two fires were extinguished on the same street in two days.

    • 26th Aug 2019 7:45 AM
    Prisoners dine in while patients sentenced to slop

    premium_icon Prisoners dine in while patients sentenced to slop

    Politics The NSW Government's food priorities seem backward

    Ambulance crashes at high-speed with mum and baby on-board

    premium_icon Ambulance crashes at high-speed with mum and baby on-board

    News A mother, her baby and a paramedic have been taken to hospital.

    Witness changes story: What happened to William?

    premium_icon Witness changes story: What happened to William?

    Crime "He really couldn’t have done what was suggested"