Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sam Walsh, Jack Lukosius, Ian Hill, Rhylee West and Tarryn Thomas. Picture: Tony Gough
Sam Walsh, Jack Lukosius, Ian Hill, Rhylee West and Tarryn Thomas. Picture: Tony Gough
AFL

Blues swoop on young gun Walsh with top pick

22nd Nov 2018 7:36 PM

IT WAS a tight race, but Carlton has settled on its next superstar, selecting young gun Sam Walsh with the No.1 pick in Thursday night's AFL draft.

Walsh was presented with his jumper by Carlton co-captains Patrick Cripps and Sam Docherty.

"It is pretty amazing really," Walsh said on stage.

"To be part of the Carlton Football Club is a huge honour.

"For the last couple of years I have looked up to those guys (Cripps and Docherty). It is such an amazing experience."

A classy midfielder, the Geelong Falcons star had long been the favourite to be the first player taken at the draft on the back of his stunning under-18 season.

 The All Australian captain, who was also named the most valuable player at this year's national carnival, is a prolific ball winner and is considered a potential club captain.  

- with AAP  

More Stories

afl draft carlton blues sam walsh geelong falcons patrick cripps sam docherty
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Designs to improve Woolgoolga Beach Reserve

    Designs to improve Woolgoolga Beach Reserve

    News Approval given by Coffs Harbour City Council to Woolgoolga beach front upgrade.

    NOT AGAIN: Farmer fuming after thieves strike

    premium_icon NOT AGAIN: Farmer fuming after thieves strike

    News "They've probably taken $15,000 worth of equipment.”

    Men lead the way on White Ribbon Day

    Men lead the way on White Ribbon Day

    News A woman is murdered every week in Australia.

    Trial to start at Coffs Harbour Airport

    premium_icon Trial to start at Coffs Harbour Airport

    News Security changes you may notice as an airline passenger

    Local Partners