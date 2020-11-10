AFL club rejects netball coach’s application

Lisa Alexander's application to become head coach of North Melbourne has been rejected, told she needs more experience before taking charge of an AFL club.

The former coach of the Australian netball team applied for the Kangaroos gig, which is vacant after Rhyce Shaw parted ways with the team at the end of the 2020 season.

But Alexander won't be returning to the coaching ranks of elite sport just yet.

"It was a thanks but no thanks," she told AAP on Monday. "I was told I need to get more experience."

Alexander coached the Diamonds for nine years before being told in March her contract would not be renewed. She boasted an 81 per cent win rate with the national team over 102 Tests.

Despite the setback with North Melbourne, Alexander said she was still committed to looking for coaching opportunities in the AFL and is adamant she could be successful, explaining why she hasn't applied for any AFLW positions.

"I'm really trying hard not to be arrogant and boast about this, but my skill set is at a high level now - it's more at the level of development of the AFL men's game," Alexander told SEN Breakfast.

"I think the AFL women's game needs more development level coaches to bring it up to the elite level.

"The job of the head coach is to inspire and instil confidence in the group. It's also to show the way and be very confident and positive about it. Then it's about doing that consistently day after day and that's the hard bit.

"The knowledge I can bring from netball is how to attack. We probably don't utilise that as well as we possibly can in football. There are many skills that I think will suit footy that I've learnt from netball. I think we hold the play up far too much."

Before being told she wouldn't be interviewed for the Kangaroos job, Alexander maintained her football knowledge and coaching expertise - albeit in another sport - meant she deserved to be seriously considered.

"I think it's time people understood you don't have to be a horse to ride a horse so to speak," Alexander told The Age. "It should not equate to your competence as a manager or a coach whether you're female or male.

"North want to start winning. Why put in a coach without as much winning experience as I've had?

"There are barriers to women getting jobs in AFL and AFLW because there is an entrenched prejudiced view that they can't do it.

"But that's the entrenchment women are going to have to break through at some stage. That's why I am putting my hand up for it.

"I think I can do it. I really do.

"My experience at a high performance level in another sport should hold me in almost as good a stead as someone with AFL experience."

