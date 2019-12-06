Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ollie Wines has been axed as Port Adelaide captain.
Ollie Wines has been axed as Port Adelaide captain.
AFL

AFL captain demoted after supporter backlash

by AAP
6th Dec 2019 6:01 PM

PORT Adelaide has scrapped its co-captaincy model after just one AFL season following a backlash from supporters.

Defender Tom Jonas will be Port's sole captain for the 2020 season after sharing the leadership role last season with Ollie Wines.

Port president David Koch said Wines had been "selfless" in accepting the decision, which was prompted by resistance from fans to having co-captains.

"The fact is, the people that are most important to us, all the key stakeholders connected to the club, have spoken," Koch said on Friday.

"Our people have reminded us that some icons cannot be compromised and we understand that.

"It is clear that a one-captain leadership model is best for our club.

Tom Jonas has represented Port Adelaide 139 times.
Tom Jonas has represented Port Adelaide 139 times.

"Ollie has demonstrated his leadership skills by being completely selfless during this process and acknowledging that the club is bigger than the individual."

Wines and Hamish Hartlett will serve as vice-captains to the 28-year-old Jonas.

Coach Ken Hinkley said it was clear Jonas had emerged as "the standout leader of our group".

"The decision was a whole-of-club decision and we have all seen enough of Tom to know that he has the qualities to lead Port Adelaide with distinction," Hinkley said.

Port Adelaide start the 2020 season with an away fixture against Gold Coast on March 21.

More Stories

Show More
david koch hamish hartlett ken hinkley ollie wines port adelaide power tom jonas
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drug laws ‘failing us’: MP pushes for decriminalisation

        premium_icon Drug laws ‘failing us’: MP pushes for decriminalisation

        News The MP accused the government of “having their heads in the sand” when it came to the prevalence of drug use across NSW.

        • 6th Dec 2019 4:30 PM
        NCCC PREMIER LEAGUE: Harwood finding their mojo again

        premium_icon NCCC PREMIER LEAGUE: Harwood finding their mojo again

        Cricket The defending premiers have squad depth to thank for a solid run of three wins in a...

        • 6th Dec 2019 4:30 PM
        Pollard living the dream on the greens

        premium_icon Pollard living the dream on the greens

        News CAMERON Pollard first picked up a club when he was just two.

        FAIRYTALE: Narranga’s dream run ends with the state title

        premium_icon FAIRYTALE: Narranga’s dream run ends with the state title

        News DON'T underestimate this determined group of girls from Narranga.