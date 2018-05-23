AFLW ‘joke’ a stain on women’s footy

MELBOURNE legend Garry Lyon has blasted the signing period for AFLW expansion clubs, calling the situation a "joke".

New clubs North Melbourne and Geelong have just wrapped up a 10-day signing spree where they recruited multiple stars from rival teams for next season.

The Kangaroos snared 13 established AFLW players for their list including big guns Mo Hope (Collingwood) and Emma King (Western Bulldogs).

Brisbane Lions coach Craig Starcevich accused North of failing to abide by the spirit of the league and Lyon could see where he was coming from, saying the seismic player movement discredited a competition desperate for legitimacy in the Australian sporting landscape.

"This is a joke," Lyon said on Wednesday. "Who is making these rules on the run?

"For a competition that we are told is, and we believe and have embraced, so important to the future and women's football is growing at a rapid rate.

"Surely there is a more professional approach to putting in the parameters for building and developing teams?

"You can understand why Craig Starcevich is upset, because he is saying, what rules are we working with here?"

Mo Hope has left the Pies.

The Lions lost five players to North Melbourne and as compensation received two rookie list selections.

Other clubs that sacrificed players to the Kangaroos and Geelong have all been given compensation picks in this year's draft.

But Starcevich was unimpressed with the process by which the Roos acquired much of their list as they poached from the ranks of several foundation clubs.

"I think a little bit of it is to do with the spirit of how we build the competition, I'm not sure North have been super with it to be honest," Starcevich said.

"There's a little bit there about respecting each other's space and not necessarily going in and pillaging each other's players and doing it with some ounce of integrity.

"They've been into some of the players for the best part of six months.

"I'm not sure that sits that comfortably with us, even though the rules don't allow that."

North Melbourne denied it had acted inappropriately during its signing period, which saw it scoop up 17 players altogether.

The Cats picked up 13 players and have been awarded the first two picks in this year's draft, and two more at the start of the second round to make up for the differential between them and the Roos.

Meanwhile, Carlton star Jarrod Garlett has garnered praise for his dealings with a young Blues fan named Mitch.

Jarrod Garlett has earned praise for his off-field actions. Michael Klein

The forward saw an older child snatch a Sherrin away from Mitch after the Blues' win over Essendon a couple of weekends ago as footies were handed out to the crowd following the final siren.

To make up for it, Garlett handed Mitch his boots.

"My wife and family went to watch Carlton win their only game for the whole year I reckon last week," Mitch's father Steve said.

GROUSE! Lovely work from @CarltonFC player Jarrod Garlett. He saw a kid snatch a footy off young Blues fan Mitch, so he took his boots off and gave them to him #snazzyboots pic.twitter.com/p7YnzOTV1P — 3AW Breakfast (@RossAndJohn) 22 May 2018

"He (Mitch) leant over the boundary to get a ball and another kid snatched it off one of the players, from him. He got upset.

"Then Jarrod Garlett … took off his footy boots, they are all Aboriginal ones, hand painted, and he gave them to him.

"I reckon that is bloody grouse."