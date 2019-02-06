Affordable housing complex approved at Albany Street

GREEN LIGHT: An 18-unit boarding house has been approved for Albany Street.

AN 18-unit boarding house, earmarked for affordable housing, has been approved for Albany Street.

The development application was approved by Coffs Harbour City Council on January 31.

The boarding house will be located at 84 Albany Street, near the Earl St roundabout across from Brelsford Park. It's estimated to cost $ 1,375,816.

The site has a land area of 541.8 square metres and is currently occupied by a single storey clad residential building with metal roof.

Normally such a site would only allow for a maximum of 10.8 dwellings, but due to the State Environmental Planning Policy (Affordable Rental Housing) 2009 Clause 29, exceptions can be made to allow a higher density.

The home, constructed in the 1960s, last sold for $395,000 in January 2017.

The new development will include three common rooms, with eight car parking spaces which was deemed adequate given the close proximity to Coffs Harbour town centre and a major bus route.

There will also be parking space for four motorcycles or bicycles.

The site is currently zoned Zone R4 - High Density Residential under the Coffs Harbour Local Environmental Plan 2013.

In documents tended to council on behalf of the proponent Tiss Feak Management Pty Limited, it was noted that: 'Albany Street is within an area under transition with surrounding properties zoned for high density development. The existing residential dwellings will progressively be replaced by residential flat building and other higher density residential accommodation.'