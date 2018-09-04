Affordable expertise at Coffs Nursery

COFFS HARBOUR NURSERY is a proudly family-owned business that first opened its doors in 1954.

Steve New and his family purchased the business over 16 years ago, in 2002, and in the past two years has relocated the business to Sapphire Beach.

Steve New, director of Coffs Harbour Nursery is understandably proud of the quality service and products they offer.

"We are a wholesale plant nursery that supplies plants to other wholesale nurseries in NSW, OLD and VIC," Steve said.

"We also supply our plants to our commercial landscape contracting business Great Gardens Landscape Contractors which operates on the north coast of NSW.

"And we also supply plants to local builders and landscapers in Coffs Harbour area.

"All the plants we sell, we grow in our nursery. We are set on nine acres at Sapphire Beach, just north of Coffs Harbour.

"Because we grow our own plants, we can offer quality plants at great prices.

"It's the type of value you only get from buying direct from the nurseryman."

However, great prices isn't all you will find at Coffs Harbour Nursery.

NURSERYMAN: Tim (pictured left and above) with the current special - advanced 300mm Golden Canes two for $65. Trevor Veale

The combined knowledge and expertise of the team is unbeatable. There is over 70 combined years' experience in horticulture/nursery/landscaping trades (Steve has 45 years, Chris has 15 years, Tim has five years, and Steve's daughter Belinda has 7 years).

"And since the plants are all grown on site, you can talk to the people who grew them.

Steve says there are often great bargains to be had at Coffs Harbour Nursery.

"At the moment our advanced 300mm Golden Canes are a bargain at two for $65, which is half the normal price," he said.

Coffs Harbour Nursery

16 Wakelands Road, Sapphire Beach NSW 2450

0411 076 636