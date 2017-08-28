Affordable beach-side living is Pick of the Week

RAINE & HORNE COFFS HARBOUR SELLING AGENT LEE-ANN TAYLOR'S Property Pick of the Week is this Park Beach townhouse.

Lee-Ann, tell us about this home:

Built by well-regarded local builder Alan Rodgers; the space, quality and design of this home sets it apart from many townhouses.

The open plan living area features high ceilings and flows seamlessly from the lounge to dining and sunny garden courtyard.

The large, well-appointed kitchen overlooks the dining and family area which is the hub of the home.

Internal access from the garage - with remote control entry- the laundry and a guest powder room are also on the ground floor.

Three double bedrooms are on the upper level, all with built in wardrobes, ceiling fans and air conditioning to the master, and all access the main bathroom, with separate toilet.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

The light and airy ambiance created by the high ceilings gives an instant feeling of style and homeliness, whilst the living spaces will accommodate a variety of furniture styles, a particularly desirable feature for downsizers moving with large furniture.

The complex itself is well maintained with a good balance of residents, who love the convenience and friendly nature of the surrounding area.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

The Park Beach property market has seen a surge of savvy investors, attuned to the number of homemakers moving to this convenient beach-side area, whilst the close proximity to the beach, bowling club, cafes and shopping centres make this a desirable home for both downsizers and first home buyers entering the market.

COFFS HARBOUR

8/30-32 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour

3 bed, 1+ bath, 1 car

PRICE: $429,000

INSPECT: Saturday 12-12:30pm

CONTACT: Lee-Ann Taylor, Raine & Horne Coffs Harbour 0407 263 876