NATIONAL SELECTION: Natalie Giri, Paris Warncken and Brooklyn Leonard were chosen for the World championships.
Gymnastics

Aerobics athletes qualify for World championships

Greg White
by
11th Sep 2018 7:00 AM
THREE CASS Energy Aerobics athletes have been selected in the Australian team.

Paris Warncken and Brooklyn Leonard have been there before but it's a first for Natalie Giri.

They were part of the Coffs Coast squad which performed magnificently at the FISAF Championships in Brisbane that began with a bronze medal for the cadet fitness team in Novice category.　　

In the International category, Paris won Australian selection with a silver medal in Junior Individual before collecting the same colour medal when linking up with Brooklyn and Natalie for Junior Trio.

Coach Cassie Scully said the FISAF World Aerobic and Fitness Championships will be held in The Netherlands over October 16-20.

"I'm extremely proud and happy for the athletes,” she said.

"Their goal was to qualify for the Australian team and they did that.

"Now it's time to focus on the job ahead.

"Stepping into a World championship is a different level altogether.

"The Czech Republic dominate but we intend to give them a run for their money.”　　

Coffs Coast Advocate

