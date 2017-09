SHARK SPOTTED: A 2.5m was spotted by a NSW DPI aerial team off Boambee Beach on Monday, September 25, 2017.

A TIGER shark has been spotted off Boambee Beach this morning.

A NSW Department of Primary Industries aerial patrol sighted this 2.5m specimen on the northern side of the beach at 10.48am.

Authorities have been notified.

There were no swimmers in the area at the time.